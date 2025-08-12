Viral Video Sparks Outrage: Body Dragged in Bihar Hospital
A viral video from Bihar's West Champaran district shows a body being dragged inside a hospital, causing wide outrage. The incident, at Bettiah's Government Medical College, led to the suspension of a mortuary assistant and demands for police action. A committee will propose preventive measures.
A shocking video capturing a body being dragged inside a state-run hospital in Bihar's West Champaran district has stirred public outrage.
The incident, which occurred at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Bettiah town, was confirmed by officials on Tuesday.
District Magistrate Dharmendra Kumar explained that the body was brought for a post-mortem examination. After noticing the appalling incident in the viral video, Kumar sought a report from the college principal. The mortuary assistant involved has been suspended, and a policeman who participated is facing potential disciplinary action. A committee has been established to propose measures for preventing similar incidents in the future and is expected to report back within 72 hours.
