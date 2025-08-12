SA’s Growing Elephant Population Brings Conservation Success and New Challenges

South Africa, home to approximately 44,000 African savanna elephants, stands out as a conservation success story in a continent where elephant populations are declining in many regions. The country’s dedicated efforts have not only stabilised but increased elephant numbers, positioning these majestic animals as both a symbol of heritage and a driver of ecological balance.

Speaking on Tuesday in celebration of World Elephant Day, Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Narend Singh, described elephants as “a national treasure, a keystone species, and an integral part of our heritage.” He emphasised their role in sustaining South Africa’s social and natural capital, which is vital for inclusive socio-economic development. Over the past 40 years, elephant ranges have also expanded significantly, underscoring the effectiveness of the nation’s protection strategies.

Stronghold of Conservation

Most of South Africa’s elephants roam vast government-protected landscapes such as Kruger National Park, Mapungubwe National Park, and Tembe Elephant Park. These areas form part of Transfrontier Conservation Areas (TFCAs), where elephants can move freely across borders, reinforcing regional biodiversity cooperation with neighbouring countries.

Beyond these large parks, the nation also boasts 89 smaller fenced reserves, each contributing to elephant conservation. Notably, around 6,000 elephants are privately or community-owned, with local communities increasingly taking the lead in managing elephant populations. Singh highlighted this as a positive shift towards more inclusive conservation models.

Balancing Growth with Human Needs

While the rise in elephant numbers is encouraging, it also brings complex challenges. Expanding elephant ranges have increased the frequency of human-elephant encounters, particularly in rural communities bordering protected areas. These interactions sometimes result in crop destruction, infrastructure damage, and even loss of human life, threatening food security and livelihoods.

The Deputy Minister warned that the success of conservation must not come at the expense of community well-being. He called for innovative coexistence strategies, such as:

Improved land-use planning to minimise conflict zones

Early-warning systems to alert communities of elephant movements

Community-based monitoring to track herds in real time

Benefit-sharing programmes to ensure those living alongside elephants receive tangible rewards for conservation efforts

Policy-Driven Protection

South Africa’s approach is anchored in the White Paper on Conservation and Sustainable Use of South Africa’s Biodiversity, which outlines four main goals: balancing conservation with sustainable use, ensuring transformation, improving access, and promoting equitable benefit sharing.

Singh made his remarks at the Elephant Indaba in Bonamanzi, KwaZulu-Natal—home to the country’s second-largest elephant population. The event coincided with World Elephant Day 2025, themed “Matriarchs’ and Memories”, celebrating the vital role of elephant family structures and the wisdom of older females in herd survival.

Looking Ahead

South Africa’s vision is clear: to ensure elephants thrive not only as icons of wildlife conservation but also as contributors to human and ecological prosperity. As Singh stressed, the future of elephant conservation lies in harmonising environmental success with the social and economic needs of the people who share the land.