Supreme Court's Relief for Delhi's Old Vehicle Owners
The Supreme Court's order protects owners of end-of-life vehicles in Delhi-NCR from coercive actions by authorities. The Delhi government advocates considering pollution levels rather than vehicle age. Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and CM Rekha Gupta express gratitude for this development, allowing older vehicles to remain on roads pending further hearings.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court's latest order offers significant relief for owners of end-of-life vehicles in Delhi-NCR. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa classified this judicial decision as a 'big relief' for residents on Tuesday.
The Delhi government has petitioned the apex court, urging consideration of pollution levels rather than a vehicle's age in determining its 'end-of-life' status. Sirsa announced that this directive will protect 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles from being impounded.
Previously, the court upheld the National Green Tribunal's 2018 directive to phase out older vehicles. However, recent measures leave around 62 lakh end-of-life vehicles in Delhi and NCR unaffected by potential bans until the next court hearing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rekha Gupta's Fiery Defense of National Pride in Delhi Assembly
BJP's Vision for a Developed Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's Commitment
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Champions 'Kude Se Azadi' Cleanliness Drive
Gift to students: CM Rekha Gupta announces youth special bus for Delhi University
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Vows Permanent Solutions for Slum Dwellers