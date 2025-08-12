Supreme Court's Relief for Delhi's Old Vehicle Owners

The Supreme Court's latest order offers significant relief for owners of end-of-life vehicles in Delhi-NCR. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa classified this judicial decision as a 'big relief' for residents on Tuesday.

The Delhi government has petitioned the apex court, urging consideration of pollution levels rather than a vehicle's age in determining its 'end-of-life' status. Sirsa announced that this directive will protect 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles from being impounded.

Previously, the court upheld the National Green Tribunal's 2018 directive to phase out older vehicles. However, recent measures leave around 62 lakh end-of-life vehicles in Delhi and NCR unaffected by potential bans until the next court hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)