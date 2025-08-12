Election Count Mishap: From First-Time Voter to Centenarian Grandma

The Election Commission has inadvertently aged Minta Devi by nearly a century, listing the 35-year-old as a 124-year-old voter in the draft electoral rolls of Bihar. This amusing error came to light during a protest led by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Despite the mix-up, Devi is optimistic about finally voting after years of being excluded from the electoral rolls. Siwan district officials have since taken corrective measures, citing the issue as a typographical error that will be addressed during the revision process.

The incident highlights ongoing challenges in voter registration, sparking debates in Parliament and the Supreme Court over the effectiveness of the current electoral roll revision process. Meanwhile, other discrepancies involving centenarian voters have surfaced, adding fuel to the political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)