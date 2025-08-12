GWU Faces Federal Scrutiny Over Alleged Civil Rights Violations Amid Protests

The Trump administration announced that George Washington University is accused of violating federal civil rights laws concerning Jewish, American-Israeli, and Israeli students, demanding immediate remediation from the institution.

The U.S. Department of Justice claims that GWU showed deliberate indifference towards a hostile educational climate for these groups during pro-Palestinian protests. The administration, emphasizing concerns over antisemitic actions, threatens enforcement but extends an opportunity for a voluntary resolution.

This development marks the latest instance of the administration targeting universities perceived as sympathetic to Palestinian causes while equating criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza with antisemitism.