GWU Faces Federal Scrutiny Over Alleged Civil Rights Violations Amid Protests

The Trump administration accuses George Washington University of violating civil rights laws concerning Jewish and Israeli students and faculty. Following alleged mishandling of protests on campus, the Department of Justice demands immediate remedial action while offering dialogue to the university. The protests were perceived as antisemitic amid wider criticism over Israel's actions in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:52 IST
The Trump administration announced that George Washington University is accused of violating federal civil rights laws concerning Jewish, American-Israeli, and Israeli students, demanding immediate remediation from the institution.

The U.S. Department of Justice claims that GWU showed deliberate indifference towards a hostile educational climate for these groups during pro-Palestinian protests. The administration, emphasizing concerns over antisemitic actions, threatens enforcement but extends an opportunity for a voluntary resolution.

This development marks the latest instance of the administration targeting universities perceived as sympathetic to Palestinian causes while equating criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza with antisemitism.

