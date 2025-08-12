Uttar Pradesh Passes Crucial GST and Public Records Bills Amidst Opposition

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly successfully passed six significant bills on Tuesday during the Monsoon Session, amidst vocal opposition from the Samajwadi Party. This legislative milestone includes the Uttar Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the UP Public Records Bill, 2025.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna emphasized the necessity of the GST Amendment Bill, highlighting that such legislation requires approval beyond the national level to achieve state-level uniformity and assist taxpayers. Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh underscored the UP Public Records Bill's role in fortifying court record security.

In addition to these bills, the UP Repealing Bill, 2025, the UP Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the UP Private Universities (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the UP Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 were also passed, reflecting the session's legislative breadth.

(With inputs from agencies.)