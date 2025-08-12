CBI Uncovers Bribery Scandal in CPWD: Four Arrested
The CBI arrested four individuals, including a CPWD executive engineer, over a Rs 6 lakh bribe intended to clear a contractor's pending bill. The arrests followed a CBI raid and relate to widespread corruption within the department, resulting in significant government losses.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four individuals, including an executive engineer from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), after an alleged Rs 6 lakh bribe intended to clear a contractor's bill came to light. The individuals were apprehended following a CBI raid based on intelligence about corrupt practices.
The arrested include executive engineer Jai Prakash, assistant engineer Prabhat Chaurasiya, and electrical contractors Shubham Goel and Rajesh Goel. CBI sources revealed that Goel was caught paying the bribe to Prakash at the CPWD's RK Puram office.
The CBI's investigation also discovered that the accused regularly solicited bribes for awarding contracts, permitting substandard materials, and inflating invoices, resulting in losses to the national exchequer. Searches at 10 locations resulted in the seizure of Rs 55 lakh in cash, revealing the depth of alleged corruption within CPWD.
