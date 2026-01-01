Left Menu

Scandal in Soccer Paradise: AFA's Shadowy Financial Play

Retired soccer star Carlos Tevez's tweet ignites investigations into alleged money laundering involving the Argentine Football Association's top officials. As police raids uncover hidden wealth, tensions rise over accusations linking soccer success with financial misconduct. The case underscores deepening scrutiny amidst Argentina's World Cup success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 16:30 IST
In March 2024, retired Argentine soccer legend Carlos Tevez sparked controversy with a tweet alleging shady dealings in Pilar, Buenos Aires. He suggested that a top official of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) had buried funds and stashed luxury vehicles, prompting concerns about a possible money-laundering scheme.

Following Tevez's claims, the progressive political party Coalicion Civica launched an investigation. As the World Cup nears, mounting allegations against the AFA's leadership have culminated in police raids on the association's headquarters and numerous clubs, targeting complex financial transactions linked to a financial services firm.

Fresh evidence from a raid on the disputed villa in Pilar adds fuel to the fire, revealing high-end vehicles and a heliport. The escalating scandal raises questions about the AFA's management, with officials facing accusations of retaining millions in taxes unlawfully. Despite the turmoil, the AFA maintains its stance, attributing attacks to government pushback on club ownership reforms.

