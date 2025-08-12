Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Mother and Son Killed by Train

A woman and her son died after jumping in front of a moving train in Surat, Gujarat. The woman, Jayshree Prajapati, and her son Naksh were killed, while her daughter Vedanshi was injured. Police are investigating the reasons behind this tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:33 IST
  • India

In a tragic event at Surat, Gujarat, a woman named Jayshree Prajapati (29) was killed alongside her young son Naksh after both jumped in front of a moving train. The incident brought shock waves at Surat station on Tuesday afternoon, where the public witnessed the devastating scene.

The woman was accompanied by her young children, a three-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter, Vedanshi. While Prajapati and her son did not survive, her daughter is currently hospitalized due to serious injuries from the incident. The authorities are looking into the circumstances that led Prajapati to take such a drastic step, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (GRP) DH Gor.

Investigations are underway as police sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination. Prajapati was known to reside in the Dabholi area of Surat with her husband and mother-in-law. This incident has raised questions about the woman's motives and factors leading to this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

