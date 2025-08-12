Tragic Incident: Mother and Son Killed by Train

In a tragic event at Surat, Gujarat, a woman named Jayshree Prajapati (29) was killed alongside her young son Naksh after both jumped in front of a moving train. The incident brought shock waves at Surat station on Tuesday afternoon, where the public witnessed the devastating scene.

The woman was accompanied by her young children, a three-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter, Vedanshi. While Prajapati and her son did not survive, her daughter is currently hospitalized due to serious injuries from the incident. The authorities are looking into the circumstances that led Prajapati to take such a drastic step, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (GRP) DH Gor.

Investigations are underway as police sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination. Prajapati was known to reside in the Dabholi area of Surat with her husband and mother-in-law. This incident has raised questions about the woman's motives and factors leading to this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)