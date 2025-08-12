Left Menu

Ukrainian Troops Stand Firm Against Pressures for Concession

Ukrainian soldiers express skepticism about a swift ceasefire and oppose relinquishing territory to Russia. As U.S. President Trump prepares to meet Russia's Putin, Ukraine worries about potential imposed peace terms. Despite favored negotiations, many believe fighting will persist until Russia incurs significant losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:33 IST
In the face of ongoing conflict, Ukrainian soldiers are expressing doubt about any imminent ceasefire. Many troops are resisting suggestions for Kyiv to concede hard-won territory to Russia, standing firm despite international diplomatic maneuvers.

With a summit between U.S. President Trump and Russia's Putin on the horizon, concerns are mounting in Ukraine that the leaders might impose their own terms for peace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has categorically rejected the idea of abandoning any territory.

Ahead of this crucial meeting, Russian forces have intensified their offensive in eastern Ukraine. Although negotiation is favored by a majority of Ukrainians, many are braced for extended conflict unless Russia is compelled to relinquish its military efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

