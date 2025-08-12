Ukrainian Troops Stand Firm Against Pressures for Concession

In the face of ongoing conflict, Ukrainian soldiers are expressing doubt about any imminent ceasefire. Many troops are resisting suggestions for Kyiv to concede hard-won territory to Russia, standing firm despite international diplomatic maneuvers.

With a summit between U.S. President Trump and Russia's Putin on the horizon, concerns are mounting in Ukraine that the leaders might impose their own terms for peace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has categorically rejected the idea of abandoning any territory.

Ahead of this crucial meeting, Russian forces have intensified their offensive in eastern Ukraine. Although negotiation is favored by a majority of Ukrainians, many are braced for extended conflict unless Russia is compelled to relinquish its military efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)