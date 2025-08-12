Constable Pledges Safety by Filling Potholes
Himachal Pradesh Police constable Nitika has been recognized with a Class-I certificate for her initiative of filling potholes in Shimla to improve road safety. Her efforts highlight the police force's dedication to public service and have drawn widespread appreciation, setting an example for others in the force.
In a commendable act of public service, Himachal Pradesh Police constable Nitika has been awarded a Class-I certificate for enhancing road safety by filling potholes in Shimla.
Director General of Police Ashok Tewari praised Nitika for her dedication to public safety, stating that her actions reflect the police force's commitment to community service.
The video of Nitika's initiative has garnered attention on social media, earning her accolades for prioritizing commuter safety. Tewari hopes her actions will inspire others within the force.
