Water Wars: A New Tension Between India and Pakistan

In the latest chapter of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made a firm statement asserting Pakistan's resolve to protect its water rights. His remarks followed India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Pakistan perceives any threats to its water supply as an act of aggression, with Sharif emphasizing that India won't succeed in extracting even a single drop. The former foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, lambasted the treaty suspension as an assault on the Indus Valley Civilization, promising resistance if India pushes Pakistan into conflict.

The situation intensified after Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir reportedly declared Islamabad's readiness to destroy any dam constraining their water supply. India's response included launching Operation Sindoor, targeting alleged terror facilities in Pakistan. After a tense stand-off involving missile exchanges, a truce was achieved on May 10.

