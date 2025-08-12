Zelenskiy Briefs Qatari Emir Ahead of Russia-U.S. Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in a strategic conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani ahead of the Russia-U.S. summit scheduled in Alaska.

During a national address, Zelenskiy revealed that he had informed the emir about the discussions held with various international partners.

He also highlighted potential steps that may be taken following these key discussions. This dialogue is seen as part of a broader diplomatic effort surrounding the high-stakes summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)