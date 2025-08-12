Left Menu

Shooting Incident in Sambhajinagar: Mobile Phone Dispute Escalates

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a man named Sayyed Faizal alias Teja was arrested for allegedly shooting his female friend over a mobile phone dispute. When asked to return her phone, Teja refused and used a pistol to fire at her, injuring her hand. He was charged under the Arms Act.

In a startling incident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, tensions over a mobile phone spiraled into violence. Police have arrested Sayyed Faizal, also known as Teja, after he allegedly fired a shot at his 25-year-old female friend, injuring her hand.

On Monday night, Teja was entertaining two friends at his home when the woman noticed a pistol in his possession. Upon unearthing the weapon's presence, reportedly given to Teja by a friend named Taleb Chaus, she demanded her mobile phone which was near Teja. An argument ensued when he refused, sparking Teja to fire the gun.

The injured woman, initially treated by Teja's family, was later hospitalized by the police. Authorities have charged Teja and three others under the Arms Act and for attempted murder. This incident underscores alarming concerns about illegal firearm possession in the area.

