Russian forces have made notable progress in eastern Ukraine, specifically near Dobropillia, intensifying pressure on Kyiv amid upcoming talks between the U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Recent advances showcase Moscow's attempt to seize control over the entire Donetsk region, gaining a strategic foothold ahead of the summit. Military analysts remain skeptical about the sustainability of these forward positions as Ukrainian forces counter.

Experts highlight that this thrust may be part of a larger strategy to leverage negotiations, concerning territorial demands. While some predict significant implications, others view the developments as incremental but crucial for war mapping accuracy.

