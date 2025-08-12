Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Eastern Congo Amidst Delayed Peace Talks

Congo's army accuses Rwanda-backed rebels of violating peace agreements with attacks in eastern Congo. M23 rebels deny allegations, citing troop build-up by Congolese forces. Delayed Doha peace talks highlight unresolved tensions. The conflict may jeopardize regional stability and potential Western investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 12-08-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 23:01 IST
Tensions Flare in Eastern Congo Amidst Delayed Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In a renewed escalation of tensions, Congo's army has accused Rwanda-backed rebels of launching multiple attacks in eastern Congo, allegedly breaching agreements made in Washington and Doha. The military warned that it could retaliate if provocations continue. Meanwhile, rebels countered the blame, pointing to Congolese troop movements as a violation of previous commitments.

The peace process, facing delays in Doha, remains stalled as both sides have yet to dispatch delegations. M23 rebel group claims they have not received an invitation to the talks, accusing Congo of not honoring the terms set in a July 19 declaration. Mediation hopes to prevent further deterioration of peace efforts in the resource-rich region.

The stalled negotiations occur amid complex diplomatic dynamics involving U.S. initiative aimed at fostering peace between Congo and Rwanda. The dispute, if unresolved, threatens regional stability and potential economic growth fueled by investment in Congo's abundant mineral reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025