Tensions Flare in Eastern Congo Amidst Delayed Peace Talks
Congo's army accuses Rwanda-backed rebels of violating peace agreements with attacks in eastern Congo. M23 rebels deny allegations, citing troop build-up by Congolese forces. Delayed Doha peace talks highlight unresolved tensions. The conflict may jeopardize regional stability and potential Western investments.
- Country:
- Congo (Kinshasa)
In a renewed escalation of tensions, Congo's army has accused Rwanda-backed rebels of launching multiple attacks in eastern Congo, allegedly breaching agreements made in Washington and Doha. The military warned that it could retaliate if provocations continue. Meanwhile, rebels countered the blame, pointing to Congolese troop movements as a violation of previous commitments.
The peace process, facing delays in Doha, remains stalled as both sides have yet to dispatch delegations. M23 rebel group claims they have not received an invitation to the talks, accusing Congo of not honoring the terms set in a July 19 declaration. Mediation hopes to prevent further deterioration of peace efforts in the resource-rich region.
The stalled negotiations occur amid complex diplomatic dynamics involving U.S. initiative aimed at fostering peace between Congo and Rwanda. The dispute, if unresolved, threatens regional stability and potential economic growth fueled by investment in Congo's abundant mineral reserves.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congo
- Rwanda
- M23
- rebels
- peace talks
- Doha
- investment
- conflict
- Eastern Congo
- army
ALSO READ
Lionesses Roar to Euro 2025 Triumph: Wiegman Calls for Investment in Women's Soccer
Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Development Drive Seeks Singaporean Investment
AstraZeneca Overcomes Barriers with Strong Sales and Strategic Investments
SEBI Enforces Stringent Rules on Specialized Investment Funds
Kela Family Reshuffles Investments: Exits Waaree Energies and Samhi Hotels