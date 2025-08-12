Tensions Flare in Eastern Congo Amidst Delayed Peace Talks

In a renewed escalation of tensions, Congo's army has accused Rwanda-backed rebels of launching multiple attacks in eastern Congo, allegedly breaching agreements made in Washington and Doha. The military warned that it could retaliate if provocations continue. Meanwhile, rebels countered the blame, pointing to Congolese troop movements as a violation of previous commitments.

The peace process, facing delays in Doha, remains stalled as both sides have yet to dispatch delegations. M23 rebel group claims they have not received an invitation to the talks, accusing Congo of not honoring the terms set in a July 19 declaration. Mediation hopes to prevent further deterioration of peace efforts in the resource-rich region.

The stalled negotiations occur amid complex diplomatic dynamics involving U.S. initiative aimed at fostering peace between Congo and Rwanda. The dispute, if unresolved, threatens regional stability and potential economic growth fueled by investment in Congo's abundant mineral reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)