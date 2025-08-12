Zelenskiy Stands Firm Against Russian Proposals on Donbas Withdrawal

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has declared that Ukraine will not accept any Russian proposition that demands the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the eastern Donbas region. According to Zelenskiy, this move would compromise Kyiv's defensive lines and leave the door open for further Russian offensives.

He articulated that discussions on territorial matters should commence only after Russia agrees to a ceasefire, with security assurances for Ukraine being a critical part of any dialogue. In anticipation of an upcoming summit involving U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskiy reiterated Ukraine's necessity to be part of negotiations concerning its territorial integrity.

Zelenskiy described Russia's current offer as an attempt to halt its operations in other Ukrainian areas in return for the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbas. Ukraine retains control over about 30% of Donetsk, fortified with strong defensive positions. A retreat, Zelenskiy warned, would pave the way for future Russian advances beyond Donetsk.

