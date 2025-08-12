Ecuador's Judicial Independence in Crisis: President's Controversial March
Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa led a protest against the constitutional court's temporary suspension of certain security law provisions, sparking concerns over judicial independence. Critics argue Noboa's actions pressure judges, while the government insists on preserving anti-crime initiatives. The United Nations urges judges to operate without coercion.
In a significant development in Ecuador, President Daniel Noboa led a march on Tuesday, opposing the constitutional court's decision to temporarily suspend provisions in newly passed security laws. These measures, purportedly aimed at tackling crime gangs, have drawn criticism for their potential to undermine judicial independence.
The march, organized by Noboa, sought to rally support for the government's security initiatives, which opposition voices claim interfere with the judiciary's autonomy. The court's suspension came after human rights groups voiced concerns over provisions that might infringe on citizens' rights, including immunity for security forces and demands on telephone service providers.
The situation has drawn international attention, with a UN special rapporteur emphasizing the need for judges to operate without pressures from external powers. As the debate unfolds, public hearings are scheduled for the coming week to address the contentious measures.
ALSO READ
Protests Erupt Over Urea Shortage: Karnataka Farmers in Distress
Congress MLAs 'Play the Flute' to Protest Government's Insensitivity
TMC Stands Firm: A Protest Against Bihar Voter Roll Revision
BJP Protests Ignite Over Shinde's 'Operation Sindoor' Remarks
Fuel Price Hike Sparks Deadly Protests in Angola