DGP Gaurav Yadav Reviews Law and Order Ahead of Independence Day

In preparation for Independence Day, Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, held a comprehensive review meeting on law and order with officers from Ferozepur, Faridkot, Bathinda, and Patiala.

During his visits to these districts, Yadav outlined strategies for counter-terrorism readiness, inter-district collaboration, and continuous monitoring to ensure safe celebrations and combat the cross-border drug problem using the NDPS Act.

The DGP also praised the police efforts on the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign and encouraged further initiatives to eradicate drugs. He stressed maintaining peace through increased police visibility and proactive measures, while engaging with officers to enhance inter-district coordination.

