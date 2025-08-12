Court Drama: High Stakes Appeal for Azam Khan in Forced Eviction Case

The Allahabad High Court has reserved its judgment on a high-profile criminal appeal filed by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who is challenging his conviction and 10-year sentence in a high-stakes case related to the forced eviction of Rampur's Dungarpur colony.

Barkat Ali, a contractor and co-defendant in the case, has also appealed his conviction. Justice Sameer Jain was tasked with deliberating on the appeals of both Khan and Ali after their sentences were handed down by a Rampur MP-MLA court in May of last year.

The case stems from allegations made by Dungarpur resident Abrar, who filed a case in 2019 against Khan, retired officer Ale Hasan Khan, and Ali, claiming they assaulted him and threatened to kill him in December 2016 while also demolishing his house as part of a forceful eviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)