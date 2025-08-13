Mumbai Bust: Hydroponic Weed and Endangered Species Seized

Mumbai Customs officials have made significant arrests involving travellers arriving from Bangkok, netting hydroponic weed valued at Rs 5.2 crore. The arrests occurred over a span of three days, marking a critical crackdown on illicit substances.

The first incident took place on August 8 when officials intercepted a traveller carrying 2.873 kg of hydroponic weed hidden in a check-in bag, valued at Rs 2.87 crore. Days later, on August 10, another individual was caught with 2.339 kg of the same substance. Officials emphasized the need for heightened vigilance at airports.

Notably, on Monday, authorities stopped a third traveller attempting to smuggle various wildlife species, including a Leucistic sugar glider and exotic birds like the fire-tailed and purple-throated sunbirds. The operation underscores the ongoing challenge of dealing with smuggling at international entry points.