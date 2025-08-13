Left Menu

Mumbai Bust: Hydroponic Weed and Endangered Species Seized

Mumbai Customs arrested three travellers from Bangkok, seizing Rs 5.2 crore worth of hydroponic weed and capturing wildlife species. The incidents occurred between August 9 and 11, involving concealed substances in luggage. Wildlife included a Leucistic sugar glider and various exotic birds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 00:19 IST
Mumbai Bust: Hydroponic Weed and Endangered Species Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Customs officials have made significant arrests involving travellers arriving from Bangkok, netting hydroponic weed valued at Rs 5.2 crore. The arrests occurred over a span of three days, marking a critical crackdown on illicit substances.

The first incident took place on August 8 when officials intercepted a traveller carrying 2.873 kg of hydroponic weed hidden in a check-in bag, valued at Rs 2.87 crore. Days later, on August 10, another individual was caught with 2.339 kg of the same substance. Officials emphasized the need for heightened vigilance at airports.

Notably, on Monday, authorities stopped a third traveller attempting to smuggle various wildlife species, including a Leucistic sugar glider and exotic birds like the fire-tailed and purple-throated sunbirds. The operation underscores the ongoing challenge of dealing with smuggling at international entry points.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025