Paramilitary Attack Deepens Crisis in Sudan's Darfur
The United Nations condemned a paramilitary assault on a Sudanese displacement camp in Darfur, resulting in at least 40 deaths. The Rapid Support Forces targeted the famine-hit Abu Shouk camp amid a siege on el-Fasher. The ongoing conflict exacerbates humanitarian crises, hindering aid access and escalating famine woes.
- Country:
- Egypt
The United Nations has strongly condemned a devastating attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a displacement camp in Sudan's Darfur region. The assault on Abu Shouk camp on Monday led to at least 40 deaths and 19 injuries, according to the Emergency Response Rooms, an organization monitoring Sudan's civil conflict.
The clash occurred as RSF continues its siege on el-Fasher, disrupting food and medical supplies to the area. UN officials have called the situation 'worrying,' noting a surge in malnutrition-related deaths due to the limited access to essential resources.
The World Food Program highlights that the blockade has prevented aid delivery for over a year, putting 300,000 people at risk of starvation. Sudan's ongoing civil war, intensified by the power struggle between military factions, has displaced millions and pushed parts of the nation into famine, drawing international attention and legal investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
