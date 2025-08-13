Left Menu

Paramilitary Attack Deepens Crisis in Sudan's Darfur

The United Nations condemned a paramilitary assault on a Sudanese displacement camp in Darfur, resulting in at least 40 deaths. The Rapid Support Forces targeted the famine-hit Abu Shouk camp amid a siege on el-Fasher. The ongoing conflict exacerbates humanitarian crises, hindering aid access and escalating famine woes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 13-08-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 01:40 IST
Paramilitary Attack Deepens Crisis in Sudan's Darfur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The United Nations has strongly condemned a devastating attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a displacement camp in Sudan's Darfur region. The assault on Abu Shouk camp on Monday led to at least 40 deaths and 19 injuries, according to the Emergency Response Rooms, an organization monitoring Sudan's civil conflict.

The clash occurred as RSF continues its siege on el-Fasher, disrupting food and medical supplies to the area. UN officials have called the situation 'worrying,' noting a surge in malnutrition-related deaths due to the limited access to essential resources.

The World Food Program highlights that the blockade has prevented aid delivery for over a year, putting 300,000 people at risk of starvation. Sudan's ongoing civil war, intensified by the power struggle between military factions, has displaced millions and pushed parts of the nation into famine, drawing international attention and legal investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025