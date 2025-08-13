Legal Battle Over Military Use in Immigration Crackdown
A California lawyer challenges the legality of deploying National Guard troops in Los Angeles for President Trump's immigration crackdown, arguing it breaches the Posse Comitatus Act. The state claims military actions in civilian law enforcement surpass permissible exceptions, while the government cites security needs.
The state of California has declared that the deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles, ordered by President Trump for an immigration crackdown, was illegal, according to arguments presented in court.
California's legal team, led by attorney Meghan Strong, argued that the military's involvement crossed legal boundaries, violating the Posse Comitatus Act, which restricts military participation in civilian law enforcement.
The Justice Department defended the action, asserting it was necessary to protect federal agents amid substantial violence, while the legality of California's lawsuit and further military actions remains under judicial review.
