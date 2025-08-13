Left Menu

US Domestic News Highlights: Economy, Cannabis, and Budget Deficit

This summary covers various US domestic news topics, including former Federal Reserve President James Bullard's discussions with the Treasury about the Fed Chair role, potential marijuana reclassification, projected record-high power usage, and a lawsuit by Texas against Eli Lilly for alleged bribery. Trump's administration's economic policies and their implications on power, cannabis industry, and the budget deficit are also explored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 05:25 IST
US Domestic News Highlights: Economy, Cannabis, and Budget Deficit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard revealed talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about the Federal Reserve Chair position. President Trump seeks a replacement for Jerome Powell, focusing on individuals supportive of interest rate cuts to boost the economy amidst a slowing job market.

The Trump administration is contemplating reclassifying marijuana to lessen penalties, potentially easing the strain on cannabis companies. Such a reclassification would lower tax burdens and facilitate funding for firms, with a decision anticipated within weeks, according to the administration.

The U.S. achieved record energy consumption in 2024, and the Energy Information Administration projects higher peaks by 2026. However, Texas's lawsuit against Eli Lilly for alleged medication prescription bribery and challenges to economic data quality indicate ongoing governmental and corporate tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025