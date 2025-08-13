Left Menu

Malaysia's Intrigue: Najib Razak's Royal Pardon Dilemma

Malaysia's top court has dismissed an appeal to block Najib Razak from seeking access to a royal pardon document that could allow him to serve his jail sentence at home. The pardon allegedly reduces his 12-year sentence to six. Intrigue surrounds the case as officials have denied the document's existence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 08:32 IST
Malaysia's judiciary turned heads on Wednesday as the top court dismissed an attempt by the attorney-general to block former premier Najib Razak from accessing a controversial royal pardon document. The document purportedly allows him to serve his sentence from the comfort of his own home.

Najib, jailed since August 2022 for embezzlement linked to the 1MDB scandal, claims a royal order halved his original 12-year sentence. As intrigue swirls, authorities have denied knowing about the document, despite acknowledgment from the former king's office.

The Federal Court acknowledged the existence of the document but couldn't confirm its authenticity. The matter now returns to the High Court, as the 1MDB scandal continues to unfold, with Najib still denying charges of wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

