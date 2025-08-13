Tauranga Hospital Unveils $21M Critical Care Upgrade, Boosting ICU and HDU Capacity

Tauranga Hospital has officially opened its newly expanded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU), marking the completion of a $21 million critical care upgrade that promises to significantly improve health services for the Bay of Plenty region. Health Minister Simeon Brown, who attended the opening, described the project as a major step toward delivering timely, high-quality care for patients in need of the most advanced medical support.

Previously, Tauranga Hospital’s ICU and HDU operated with just 10 combined beds – six for intensive care and four for high dependency – alongside 10 coronary care unit (CCU) beds, all located on the same floor. This limited capacity placed ongoing pressure on critical care services, often forcing the postponement of planned surgeries that required post-operative intensive care monitoring.

Under the upgrade, ICU and HDU capacity has grown to 16 beds on a dedicated, fully refurbished floor. The CCU now has its own separate, expanded space, strategically positioned to allow future growth to 20 beds. This new layout will also improve integration with the hospital’s cardiology services, including rapid access to two modern cardiac catheterisation laboratories – the second of which opened only last month.

Minister Brown highlighted that the expanded critical care capacity will help smooth patient flow from the emergency department, accommodate unplanned admissions, and reduce surgery delays. “These improvements are essential to meeting the Government’s health targets for shorter emergency stays and reduced elective treatment wait times,” he said.

The ICU now features three negative pressure rooms, providing enhanced infection control by containing airborne pathogens, protecting both patients and healthcare staff. The dedicated floor design ensures that the sickest patients have access to specialised facilities in a calmer, more efficient environment.

With emergency departments across the country facing heavy demand, the new facilities are expected to ease pressure on frontline services and ensure Bay of Plenty residents receive care without unnecessary delays. Minister Brown emphasised that investing in health infrastructure remains a top government priority, noting that the upgraded ICU, HDU, and CCU collectively strengthen the hospital’s ability to respond to complex medical needs now and in the years to come.