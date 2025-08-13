Left Menu

West Bengal Chief Secretary Faces Election Commission Over Tainted Officers

West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant traveled to New Delhi to address the Election Commission concerning the state government's decision not to suspend officers linked to electoral roll irregularities, arguing that such actions would be excessively harsh and could demoralize the officers in question.

Updated: 13-08-2025 11:24 IST
West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant has been summoned by the Election Commission in New Delhi to discuss allegations of irregularities in the state's electoral roll revision. The chief bureaucrat left for the capital on Wednesday morning to meet the commission officials.

The Election Commission had called Pant to report in person at Nirvachan Sadan by 5 pm on August 13. This directive follows Pant's communication to the commission, explaining the state government's decision not to suspend the implicated officers.

According to sources, Pant argues that the suspension and filing of FIRs, as the Election Commission directed, would be disproportionately severe and could have a demoralizing effect on the officers' community in West Bengal.

