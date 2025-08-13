The Fall From Grace: Kim Keon Hee's Intriguing Detention

Kim Keon Hee, South Korea's former first lady, faces her first day in detention at Seoul Nambu Detention Center. The facility, known for its modernity and female warden, will serve as her temporary residence amid a criminal probe investigating bribery, stock fraud, and influence peddling allegations.

She was formally incarcerated after a warrant was issued by a court, which believes she may tamper with evidence. Despite denying all charges, Kim expressed regret to the nation and downplayed her status, referring to herself as "a nobody" during questioning. Her lawyers have reportedly dismissed the allegations as speculative.

Kim's imprisonment comes after controversies that have emerged before and during her husband Yoon Suk Yeol's presidency. Known for her political strategy skills, Kim has long been a subject of public intrigue, balancing her role in politics and society while embroiled in various scandals.

(With inputs from agencies.)