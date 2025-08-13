Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Voter-Friendly Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

The Supreme Court supports the Election Commission's move to require 11 documents for Bihar's special electoral roll revision, deeming it 'voter-friendly.' The court contends the large document list ensures inclusivity, despite concerns about low document coverage. Debates continue over Aadhaar's exclusion while emphasizing wide document scope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:13 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Voter-Friendly Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has upheld the Election Commission's decision to implement a special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar, requiring 11 documents as opposed to the previous seven. This decision, termed 'voter-friendly' by the court, seeks to enhance inclusivity in the voting process.

Despite concerns raised by petitioners about the exclusionary nature of excluding Aadhaar and voter cards as primary proof of citizenship, the court maintained that the comprehensive list of documents allows for greater participation. The Justices on the bench highlighted that the list was crafted with input from various government departments to ensure maximum coverage.

As debates on the issue continue, the court also noted that for a significant portion of Bihar's voting population, documentation changes affected only a minority. The EC's decision is seen largely as a move to address trust deficits, with ongoing discussions focusing on the percentage of under-documented voters.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025