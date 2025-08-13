Supreme Court Upholds Voter-Friendly Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

The Supreme Court has upheld the Election Commission's decision to implement a special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar, requiring 11 documents as opposed to the previous seven. This decision, termed 'voter-friendly' by the court, seeks to enhance inclusivity in the voting process.

Despite concerns raised by petitioners about the exclusionary nature of excluding Aadhaar and voter cards as primary proof of citizenship, the court maintained that the comprehensive list of documents allows for greater participation. The Justices on the bench highlighted that the list was crafted with input from various government departments to ensure maximum coverage.

As debates on the issue continue, the court also noted that for a significant portion of Bihar's voting population, documentation changes affected only a minority. The EC's decision is seen largely as a move to address trust deficits, with ongoing discussions focusing on the percentage of under-documented voters.