Justice Unfurled: Swift Action on Harrowing Assault Case in Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, police have arrested two men, Ankur Verma and Harshit Pandey, for allegedly gang-raping a mentally challenged and deaf-mute woman. The woman was reportedly chased down a deserted road by the men on motorcycles, as captured by CCTV footage.

The arrest came after police encountered the suspects and following their confession during preliminary questioning. The attack surfaced when the woman's brother reported the crime, which led to a swift police response. An FIR was filed, and immediate investigation efforts were launched, according to Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar.

Authorities have thoroughly inspected the route the woman took and analyzed the CCTV footage to gather evidence. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old victim is receiving medical treatment as the case proceeds legally. Additional police inspections and a medical examination of the victim were promptly carried out to ensure a comprehensive investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)