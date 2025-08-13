Ceasefire Talks Amid Gaza Turmoil: Diplomatic Efforts Intensify

Efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza conflict gathered momentum on Wednesday as Hamas' chief negotiator engaged in discussions with Egyptian mediators. The talks, aimed at halting hostilities, come amidst intense Israeli military action in Gaza's main city.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed the controversial idea of allowing Palestinians to exit Gaza, a suggestion met with significant international backlash. The recent escalation has drawn widespread condemnation due to the humanitarian crisis that has unfolded.

The conflict, which began on October 7, 2023, has seen devastating losses on both sides. Negotiations are ongoing, with foreign ministers worldwide urging immediate relief for the besieged regions as the risk of further displacement looms over Gaza's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)