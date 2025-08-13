Left Menu

Outcry Over Law and Order in Uttar Pradesh Following Harrowing Assault

Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh criticize the state government's handling of law and order after a 21-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped. They demand strict punishment for perpetrators and question the government's safety claims. Two suspects have been arrested, but criticism over state safety continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:20 IST
Outcry Over Law and Order in Uttar Pradesh Following Harrowing Assault
Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh have launched a scathing attack on the state government following the alleged rape of a 21-year-old mentally challenged woman in Balrampur district. The incident has been described as exposing faults in the state's law and order machinery.

The police arrested two suspects after an encounter, but criticism of the government's handling of such crimes persists. Samajwadi Party president, Akhilesh Yadav, described the crime as 'extremely heinous' and questioned the effectiveness of Chief Minister Adityanath in maintaining law and order.

Amidst the demands for justice, CCTV footage revealed the woman fleeing from her assailants near a police outpost. Opposition parties argue that if safety cannot be guaranteed near police stations, the situation elsewhere could be dire, pointing to a pervasive issue with women's safety in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

