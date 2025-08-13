Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Chinese Manjha Seized Ahead of Independence Day

In a significant crackdown ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, Delhi Police have apprehended three individuals involved in the sale of illegal Chinese manjha. The prohibited item, known for its hazardous nature, was seized in separate raids across the national capital.

Among those arrested were Yogesh from Haryana and Harsh and Rajiv from Delhi. Authorities, acting on a tip-off, recovered 27 rolls of the banned manjha from a shop in Uttam Nagar owned by Yogesh, as confirmed by a senior police official. In another operation, Harsh was caught with 25 rolls of manjha in Trilokpuri, reportedly procured from a local source.

The third arrest involved Rajiv, from whom 60 rolls were confiscated in Uttam Nagar. Legal proceedings are underway with cases registered under Section 223(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act. Investigations continue to dismantle the supply chain.

