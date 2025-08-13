Tihar Jail Extortion Scandal: CBI Probe Uncovers Disturbing Revelations

The Delhi High Court revealed the suspension of nine Tihar Jail officials accused of masterminding an extortion racket with inmates. The court pressed the government and CBI for a comprehensive status report due in eight weeks, amid allegations of serious misconduct within the prison walls.

A petition filed by a former inmate underscored grave security concerns at Tihar Jail, prompting the court to request a preliminary inquiry from the CBI. The investigation drew attention to collusion between inmates and officials, exposing illegal operations that demanded immediate governmental attention.

The court emphasized a juridical inquiry by an inspecting judge, which presented alarming findings about Tihar Jail's functioning, including misuse of official communication channels for criminal purposes. The allegations prompted the bench to seek extensive probes into both jail staff and inmates.

