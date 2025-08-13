Left Menu

Tihar Jail Extortion Scandal: CBI Probe Uncovers Disturbing Revelations

The Delhi High Court was informed about the suspension and transfer of nine Tihar Jail officials for allegedly operating an extortion racket with inmates. The Delhi government initiated disciplinary action, while the court mandated a CBI probe highlighting shocking criminal activities inside the prison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:13 IST
Tihar Jail Extortion Scandal: CBI Probe Uncovers Disturbing Revelations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court revealed the suspension of nine Tihar Jail officials accused of masterminding an extortion racket with inmates. The court pressed the government and CBI for a comprehensive status report due in eight weeks, amid allegations of serious misconduct within the prison walls.

A petition filed by a former inmate underscored grave security concerns at Tihar Jail, prompting the court to request a preliminary inquiry from the CBI. The investigation drew attention to collusion between inmates and officials, exposing illegal operations that demanded immediate governmental attention.

The court emphasized a juridical inquiry by an inspecting judge, which presented alarming findings about Tihar Jail's functioning, including misuse of official communication channels for criminal purposes. The allegations prompted the bench to seek extensive probes into both jail staff and inmates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025