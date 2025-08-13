Police to Disclose Suspect Ethnicity: New Guidance to Counter Misinformation

In a significant policy shift, UK police forces are now required to disclose the ethnicity and nationality of suspects charged with crimes in high-profile cases. This new guidance, unveiled on Wednesday, aims to counter misinformation proliferating through online channels.

The National Police Chiefs' Council and the College of Policing have prepared this update to address public safety concerns arising from misinformation, especially in cases of heightened public interest. Officers will be advised to release this additional information when deemed necessary.

The guidance comes in response to events like last year's anti-immigrant riots, sparked by false narratives regarding the nationality of a UK-born offender. The new policy, developed in consultation with the CPS and Home Office, seeks to foster transparency and public confidence in law enforcement.