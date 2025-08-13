Tension Escalates as Israel Prepares for Gaza Takeover

In a significant escalation, Israel's military intensified its attacks on Gaza City, resulting in a reported 123 fatalities in the last day alone, as stated by the Gaza health ministry. The increased military aggression comes amid Israel's controversial plans for a takeover of the area.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that Palestinians should leave the area, echoing similar statements from U.S. President Donald Trump. His remarks have triggered international concern over potential displacement, with comparisons made to the 1948 Nakba.

Hamas continues dialogue with Egyptian mediators, seeking to halt the conflict and deliver aid to Gaza residents. The talks include discussions on a potential ceasefire, but progress remains hindered by complex demands from both Israeli and Palestinian representatives.

