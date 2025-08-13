Left Menu

Tension Escalates as Israel Prepares for Gaza Takeover

Israel intensifies its military assault on Gaza City, leading to a spike in casualties amid controversial plans for a takeover. Global leaders express concern over displacement risks. Egyptian-mediated talks with Hamas explore potential ceasefires, while international pressure mounts for aid and a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:02 IST
Tension Escalates as Israel Prepares for Gaza Takeover
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Israel's military intensified its attacks on Gaza City, resulting in a reported 123 fatalities in the last day alone, as stated by the Gaza health ministry. The increased military aggression comes amid Israel's controversial plans for a takeover of the area.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that Palestinians should leave the area, echoing similar statements from U.S. President Donald Trump. His remarks have triggered international concern over potential displacement, with comparisons made to the 1948 Nakba.

Hamas continues dialogue with Egyptian mediators, seeking to halt the conflict and deliver aid to Gaza residents. The talks include discussions on a potential ceasefire, but progress remains hindered by complex demands from both Israeli and Palestinian representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025