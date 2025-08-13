Left Menu

Street Dogs Stir Courtroom Concerns: Advocates vs. Animal Lovers

A minor clash occurred near a court between dog lovers and advocates during a protest against a Supreme Court order for relocating stray dogs from Delhi NCR streets. The protest, initially peaceful, escalated after confrontation by lawyers. Police intervened quickly, and no complaints were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A minor clash reportedly erupted near a courtroom involving dog lovers and advocates during a demonstration against an August Supreme Court directive.

The court's order called for the permanent relocation of stray dogs from Delhi NCR streets to shelters, sparking protests from animal lovers.

While the protest began peacefully, tensions flared when a group of lawyers engaged with demonstrators. A video, now circulating online, purportedly shows an advocate physically pushing a protester. Police swiftly intervened to defuse the situation, and no formal complaints have been lodged by either party. Authorities are reviewing the footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

