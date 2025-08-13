Odisha Police Officer Suspended for Negligence in Minor's Abduction Case

An assistant sub-inspector from the Odisha Police has been suspended due to negligence in handling an abduction case involving a minor girl. The officer, stationed at Dhamnagar, was let go after failing to make significant progress in tracing the victim or the perpetrators over a two-month period.

The incident began on June 17 when a 22-year-old man allegedly abducted the schoolgirl from Kankara village in the Dhamnagar area, with the help of two accomplices. Despite the mother filing an FIR the same day, the investigation saw no breakthroughs for 55 days.

The girl's family, frustrated by the delay, approached the Orissa High Court, which summoned the investigating officer to explain the lack of progress. This intervention led to the suspension of the ASI. The minor was eventually rescued and taken to a shelter for care and counseling as further investigation continues.