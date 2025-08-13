Left Menu

Odisha Police Officer Suspended for Negligence in Minor's Abduction Case

An Odisha Police assistant sub-inspector was suspended for negligence in a minor girl's abduction case. The officer failed to trace the victim or the accused for nearly two months, prompting a suspension after intervention from the Orissa High Court. The victim was finally rescued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadrak | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:26 IST
Odisha Police Officer Suspended for Negligence in Minor's Abduction Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant sub-inspector from the Odisha Police has been suspended due to negligence in handling an abduction case involving a minor girl. The officer, stationed at Dhamnagar, was let go after failing to make significant progress in tracing the victim or the perpetrators over a two-month period.

The incident began on June 17 when a 22-year-old man allegedly abducted the schoolgirl from Kankara village in the Dhamnagar area, with the help of two accomplices. Despite the mother filing an FIR the same day, the investigation saw no breakthroughs for 55 days.

The girl's family, frustrated by the delay, approached the Orissa High Court, which summoned the investigating officer to explain the lack of progress. This intervention led to the suspension of the ASI. The minor was eventually rescued and taken to a shelter for care and counseling as further investigation continues.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025