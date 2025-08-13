Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Young Life Lost in Odisha

A 13-year-old girl in Pattamundai, Odisha, was found dead by apparent suicide. The Class 9 student was discovered hanging at home, prompting an investigation labeled as an unnatural death. The incident has sparked a police inquiry, as her body has been sent for a post-mortem analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:35 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Young Life Lost in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy has struck in Pattamundai, Odisha, as a 13-year-old girl reportedly took her own life. She was discovered in her home, hanging from a ceiling fan, according to local police reports.

The young student, who attended a government-run school in Kendrapara district, was in Class 9. Her sudden death has raised numerous questions, prompting a detailed investigation.

Authorities have classified the case as an unnatural death and are closely examining all aspects. Meanwhile, her body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact circumstances leading to this devastating event.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025