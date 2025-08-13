Local Pub Mayhem: Bouncers Arrested for Assaulting Patrons
Three bouncers from a local pub in Sector 29 were arrested for allegedly assaulting three patrons, resulting in their hospitalization. The incident occurred on June 12, after a night at Mirage Club. Following a complaint, the Sohna crime team arrested the accused who admitted to retaliating after being misbehaved with.
In a bizarre incident of nightclub violence, three bouncers from Mirage Club in Sector 29, Gurugram, were apprehended by police for allegedly assaulting patrons. This altercation led to the hospitalization of three individuals.
The incident unfolded in the early hours of June 12, according to a police report, when four men were attacked with sticks, bottles, and kicks as they exited the establishment around 2:20 am.
Subsequent police investigations led to the arrest of the accused bouncers, who cited provocation due to patrons' misbehavior as a reason for their violent actions. Legal proceedings are underway as authorities delve deeper into the matter to ensure justice.
