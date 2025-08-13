Left Menu

Local Pub Mayhem: Bouncers Arrested for Assaulting Patrons

Three bouncers from a local pub in Sector 29 were arrested for allegedly assaulting three patrons, resulting in their hospitalization. The incident occurred on June 12, after a night at Mirage Club. Following a complaint, the Sohna crime team arrested the accused who admitted to retaliating after being misbehaved with.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:03 IST
In a bizarre incident of nightclub violence, three bouncers from Mirage Club in Sector 29, Gurugram, were apprehended by police for allegedly assaulting patrons. This altercation led to the hospitalization of three individuals.

The incident unfolded in the early hours of June 12, according to a police report, when four men were attacked with sticks, bottles, and kicks as they exited the establishment around 2:20 am.

Subsequent police investigations led to the arrest of the accused bouncers, who cited provocation due to patrons' misbehavior as a reason for their violent actions. Legal proceedings are underway as authorities delve deeper into the matter to ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

