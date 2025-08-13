Rainy Turmoil: Tension at Kedarnath as Pilgrims Defy Safety Suspension

In a dramatic standoff on Wednesday, police resorted to wielding lathis against persistent pilgrims aiming to visit Kedarnath, despite a declared suspension of the yatra due to severe weather warnings. The state is under alert till August 14, with predictions of heavy rainfall.

The district administration had preemptively suspended the pilgrimages, including the noteworthy Badrinath and Hemkund circuits, to avert potential dangers. However, approximately 150 pilgrims reached Sonprayag, unwilling to heed the suspension notice.

Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad Konde reported the development, emphasizing that the safety precautions were vital. The altercation was captured in a video that quickly circulated on social media, highlighting tensions at the checkpoint.