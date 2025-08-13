Scandal Strikes: Ex-Commissioner and Builders Arrested in Illegal Construction Case

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended former Vasai-Virar Municipal Commissioner Anil Pawar and three others, including prominent builders, in a high-profile money laundering investigation. The case revolves around the improper construction of 41 illegal buildings in the twin city of Vasai-Virar.

The ED's investigation revealed that these buildings were erected in the Achole area on land designated for public utilities like a dumping ground and a sewage treatment plant. The illegal structures have now been demolished by civic authorities following their discovery.

The arrests include a town planner and two builders, Sitaram and Arun Gupta, alongside Anil Pawar. Post-arrest, the accused were subjected to routine medical examinations and are set to appear before a local court imminently. The ED's action follows recent raids on properties linked to Pawar after his transfer from the municipal commissioner post.

(With inputs from agencies.)