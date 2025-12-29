Vikas Vision: Engineers as Nation-Builders for a Developed India by 2047

President Droupadi Murmu underscored the significance of fostering research, innovation, and a startup culture in India to achieve the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Speaking at the 15th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), she stressed the youth's crucial role in reaching this goal.

Murmu highlighted government's efforts with various schemes promoting research and innovation. She remarked that a developed nation is not solely about tall buildings or economic might but about a society where equitable opportunities are provided to all citizens. NIT graduates were urged to act as nation-builders and contribute to human welfare through technological advancement.

At the event, 1,112 students were awarded degrees, with additional honors for academic excellence. Murmu called on institutions to become centers of research and knowledge, while also addressing technological misuse and its environmental impacts. She attended regional cultural events and engaged with the local community as part of her visit to Jharkhand.