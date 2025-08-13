BSF Nabs Massive Ganja and Cough Syrup Consignment at Border

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel intercepted a significant drug haul in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on Wednesday. They confiscated 95 kilograms of ganja and 510 bottles of cough syrup near the international border, officials confirmed.

The operation unfolded when BSF noticed five to six individuals moving suspiciously with the contraband on their heads toward the border at Tarali. The suspects, realizing they were being observed, abandoned their load and escaped into nearby thickets under the cover of night.

Following the suspects' escape, BSF launched an extensive search and recovered six plastic sacks containing the drugs. These items are slated for transfer to the relevant authorities for further investigation.