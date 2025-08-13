Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes Near Lampedusa

A boat carrying nearly 100 migrants capsized near Lampedusa, killing at least 26 and leaving a dozen missing. Sixty survivors were rescued. The incident underscores the dangers of the Mediterranean route, where over 24,500 migrants have died or disappeared in the last decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

A tragic incident unfolded when a boat carrying nearly 100 migrants capsized in international waters near the Italian island of Lampedusa. At least 26 people lost their lives, and a dozen others remain missing, according to Italian coast guard and UN reports.

Survivors, totaling sixty, have been brought to a center in Lampedusa, as confirmed by Filippo Ungaro, a UNHCR spokesperson. The boat had originally departed from Libya, carrying 92 to 97 individuals, based on survivor accounts.

This catastrophic event highlights the perilous nature of the migration route across the Mediterranean, notorious for being one of the world's most dangerous. Over the past decade, nearly 24,500 people have perished or disappeared attempting this crossing.

