Lebanon's Struggle for Sovereignty Amidst Foreign Influence
Lebanon's President asserts that no internal group should bear arms or depend on foreign backing. This follows a U.S.-backed roadmap to disarm Hezbollah, which opposes disarmament. Iran's envoy supports Lebanon’s sovereignty but emphasizes resistance against Israel. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam rejects Iranian remarks as violations of Lebanese sovereignty.
In a critical stance against foreign influence, Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun emphasized that no group within the nation should carry arms or rely on external support. This statement came during a meeting with Iranian official Ali Larijani, amidst ongoing tensions regarding Hezbollah's armament.
Larijani, representing Iran, expressed support for Lebanon's sovereignty, affirming non-interference in its decisions. He underlined the importance of Hezbollah's resistance against Israel, which he reiterated as an ally rather than an enemy. His comments were made after discussions with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, an ally of Hezbollah.
The situation escalated following remarks from Iran and Lebanon's U.S.-backed roadmap for disarming Hezbollah, a group that refutes disarmament despite heavy losses in previous conflicts. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned recent Iranian statements, calling them a breach of mutual sovereignty principles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
