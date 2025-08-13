Left Menu

Controversial Amnesty Law Signed by Peruvian President

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte signed a controversial law granting amnesty to military and police personnel accused of human rights abuses between 1980 and 2000. This move, despite international warning, aims to honor security forces fighting terrorism, but concerns from human rights groups about potential justice obstruction remain.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Wednesday signed a contentious law offering pardons to military and police officers accused of committing human rights violations between 1980 and 2000, defying strong opposition from rights organizations.

In July, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) had urged the Peruvian authorities not to approve the bill, emphasizing the need for victims to obtain justice and requesting that courts refrain from enforcing it.

In a speech delivered in Lima, Boluarte defended the amnesty measure by stating that it acknowledges the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces, Police, and self-defense groups in the battle against terrorism. She asserted that the law restores dignity to these individuals that should never have been questioned.

