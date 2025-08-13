Ex-Army Man Arrested in Alleged Rape Attempt of Daughter-in-Law

A retired army officer was apprehended in Ramganjmandi on allegations of attempting to rape his daughter-in-law, police reported on Wednesday.

Om Prakash Meghwal, affiliated with BJP and spouse of the Khairabad Panchyat Samiti pradhan, has been charged following the complaint of his 22-year-old daughter-in-law, whose husband is in Jaipur.

The victim alleged continual harassment by her father-in-law, culminating in an attempted rape. Despite her family's plea to authorities, no initial action was taken, prompting them to protest outside the SDM office.

(With inputs from agencies.)