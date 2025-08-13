Ex-Army Man Arrested in Alleged Rape Attempt of Daughter-in-Law
A former army officer, Om Prakash Meghwal, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his daughter-in-law in Ramganjmandi. The victim claims her father-in-law spied on her and attempted rape, stopping only when she raised an alarm. A police complaint was filed on August 2, leading to his arrest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 13-08-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 23:21 IST
- Country:
- India
A retired army officer was apprehended in Ramganjmandi on allegations of attempting to rape his daughter-in-law, police reported on Wednesday.
Om Prakash Meghwal, affiliated with BJP and spouse of the Khairabad Panchyat Samiti pradhan, has been charged following the complaint of his 22-year-old daughter-in-law, whose husband is in Jaipur.
The victim alleged continual harassment by her father-in-law, culminating in an attempted rape. Despite her family's plea to authorities, no initial action was taken, prompting them to protest outside the SDM office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement