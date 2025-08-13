Controversy Erupts Over Cattle Carcass Discovery at Devipura Cowshed

Controversy erupted in Devipura on Wednesday as cattle carcasses were discovered near a local cowshed, prompting protests from Hindu organizations. District officials explained that heavy rains had washed away the soil that initially covered the remains.

Upon notification, District Magistrate Gyanendra Singh, Chief Development Officer Rajendra, and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shraddha Singh arrived at the scene to address the situation. The officials assured that corrective measures were taken promptly.

Hindu groups accused the cowshed management of negligence, claiming poor maintenance led to the deaths. As videos circulated showing carcasses in water near the cowshed, they demanded action against responsible parties and improvements in oversight to prevent future incidents.

