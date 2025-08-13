Controversy Erupts Over Cattle Carcass Discovery at Devipura Cowshed
Cattle carcasses were found near a cowshed, sparking protests from Hindu organizations. The District Magistrate clarified that heavy rains washed away the soil covering the carcasses. Allegations have been made against the cowshed management for negligence, prompting calls for arrests and improved oversight.
Controversy erupted in Devipura on Wednesday as cattle carcasses were discovered near a local cowshed, prompting protests from Hindu organizations. District officials explained that heavy rains had washed away the soil that initially covered the remains.
Upon notification, District Magistrate Gyanendra Singh, Chief Development Officer Rajendra, and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shraddha Singh arrived at the scene to address the situation. The officials assured that corrective measures were taken promptly.
Hindu groups accused the cowshed management of negligence, claiming poor maintenance led to the deaths. As videos circulated showing carcasses in water near the cowshed, they demanded action against responsible parties and improvements in oversight to prevent future incidents.
