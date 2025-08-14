Left Menu

U.S. Targets Brazilian Officials Over Cuban Forced Labor Allegations

The U.S. State Department has revoked visas for several Brazilian government officials, citing complicity with forced labor through Brazil's Mais Médicos program. Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused the Cuban government of using forced labor. Visas for Mozart Julio Tabosa Sales and Alberto Kleiman were specifically revoked.

Updated: 14-08-2025 02:33 IST
The U.S. State Department has taken significant steps by revoking and restricting visas for various Brazilian government officials, as well as former Pan American Health Organization officials and their families. This action follows accusations against them for allegedly being complicit in forced labor by the Cuban government via Brazil's Mais Médicos program.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio elaborated on the department's decision to revoke the visas of Mozart Julio Tabosa Sales and Alberto Kleiman. Both individuals were implicated for their roles in executing the program during their tenure at Brazil's Ministry of Health.

The U.S. is taking a strong stance on forced labor, emphasizing the need for accountability and fair labor practices. This move highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions and concerns regarding ethical employment practices within international health programs.

