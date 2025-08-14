U.S. Targets Brazilian Officials Over Cuban Forced Labor Allegations

The U.S. State Department has taken significant steps by revoking and restricting visas for various Brazilian government officials, as well as former Pan American Health Organization officials and their families. This action follows accusations against them for allegedly being complicit in forced labor by the Cuban government via Brazil's Mais Médicos program.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio elaborated on the department's decision to revoke the visas of Mozart Julio Tabosa Sales and Alberto Kleiman. Both individuals were implicated for their roles in executing the program during their tenure at Brazil's Ministry of Health.

The U.S. is taking a strong stance on forced labor, emphasizing the need for accountability and fair labor practices. This move highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions and concerns regarding ethical employment practices within international health programs.